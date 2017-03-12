Report: T-Mobile Arena Pencils in June 10 Date For Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Perhaps Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather isn’t just a pipe dream.

Sources close to Flo Combat claim that the T-Mobile Arena has set a date for “Notorious” vs. “Money.” That date is June 10, 2017. While this does not confirm the match-up is a lock, it is interesting that the T-Mobile Arena would pencil in a date.

When a report surfaced claiming that McGregor and Mayweather had agreed to financial terms on a boxing match, it set the world of sports ablaze. Many notable names in the sports and mainstream media talked about the potential match-up. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed “Money” told him the deal was “very, very close” to being finalized.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chairman Anthony Marnell then said there were “real discussions” with the “real players involved” in trying to make the fight a reality. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix chimed in and claimed he was told the reports were made up by McGregor’s team as a negotiation tactic with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It didn’t take long for Mayweather to break his silence on the matter. The future boxing Hall of Famer said he was “happily retired.” McGregor took credit for Mayweather’s decision to stay at home.

Talks have been heating up even more than they were just one month ago. While “Notorious” has been the most outspoken of the two regarding the fight, Mayweather has been firing verbal shots the past week. He said McGregor was “blowing smoke up everyone’s ass” and that he hasn’t signed the papers to make the fight come to fruition.

“Money” didn’t stop there. He then announced he was out of retirement just to fight McGregor. Mayweather then called the UFC lightweight champion a “little b*tch” and then dissed mixed martial arts (MMA). He said, “real men fight standing up.”