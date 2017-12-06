Report: Talks ‘Underway’ Regarding Robert Whittaker-Luke Rockhold at UFC 221

It is still in the beginning stages, but talks have started regarding a potential middleweight title fight for the interim belt between Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold.

Preliminary talks are underway to book Robert Whittaker vs. Luke Rockhold for UFC 221 in Perth, Western Australia, sources say. Not 100% just yet, though. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2017

UFC 221 takes place February 18 from the Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia. At one time, it was rumored that Whittaker would face Georges St-Pierre to unify the two belts.

Whittaker, a native of New Zealand, improved to 19-4 in his career when he claimed the interim belt in July with a decision win over Yoel Romero. He is on a eight-fight win streak that also includes victories over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Derek Brunson and Uriah Hall.

Rockhold (16-3) is a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, dropping the UFC title to Michael Bisping last June. He returned from an extended layoff, defeating David Branch via second round armbar.