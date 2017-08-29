Report: Thiago Santos vs. Michal Materla Booked For UFC Fight Night 118

It appears a bout between Thiago Santos and Michal Materla is taking place in October.

Combate has reported that Santos and Materla are set to clash on Oct. 21. The bout will take place inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. Santos will be going for his third straight victory.

It won’t be easy in enemy territory. Materla was a mainstay under the KSW banner. With a record of 24-5, Materla had developed a solid reputation in Poland. He’s earned 12 submissions and six knockouts.

Also on tap for UFC Fight Night 118 is a featherweight clash between SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov and Andre Fili.