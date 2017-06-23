Report: TJ Dillashaw ‘No Longer’ Planning Move to Flyweight

It appears that the planned “super-fight” between UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and former bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw is no longer in discussion.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported Friday that Dillashaw is not planning a move down to 125 pounds. Instead he’ll remain focused on fighting bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt when Garbrandt returns to action.

Per multiple sources, TJ Dillashaw is no longer on a plan to make 125 pounds by August. Sounds like his focus is back on Cody Garbrandt. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 23, 2017

Dillashaw and Garbrandt were expected to meet next month, but Garbrandt bowed out with an injury.

UFC president Dana White brought up the idea of Dillashaw dropping down to flyweight and facing Johnson, but “Mighty Mouse” went public about not wanting that fight next.

Johnson recently tied the UFC record for consecutive title defenses with a win over Wilson Reis. He has been rumored for an August date with Ray Borg.