Report: Tom Duquesnoy Set to Make UFC Debut on April 15

Reigning BAMMA featherweight and bantamweight champion Tom Duquesnoy (14-1) looks to be bound for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). L’Avenir (via SevereMMA.com) is reporting that “Fire Kid” is looking to finalize the deal in a few days.

Duquesnoy has been on a tear and hasn’t lost since Feb. 2013 to current UFC fighter Makwan Amirkhani. The fighter out of France captured the BAMMA featherweight title back in April 2014 against Teddy Violet.

One belt wasn’t enough for the “Fire Kid” as he fought for the bantamweight title two years later. He knocked out Shay Walsh in the first round to become a two-division champ.

If the report is true, Duquesnoy will step inside the Octagon for the first time on April 15 at an unannounced event.