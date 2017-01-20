Report: Travis Browne Ditches Edmond Tarverdyan’s Gym in Favor of Black House

Travis Browne is undergoing a change of scenery.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight appears to have left Edmond Tarverdyan’s Glendale Fighting Club for Black House. UFC Insiders reported the news.

“Hapa’s” girlfriend and once dominant women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is currently training at Tarverdyan’s gym. There’s been no word on if she’ll follow Browne to Black House should she decide to continue fighting.

Tarverdyan has been under a heavy amount of scrutiny. Following Rousey’s blowout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, many criticized her stand-up and blamed Tarverdyan’s coaching. Even “Rowdy’s” mother urged her daughter to leave Glendale Fighting Club.

Things didn’t get much better for Tarverdyan as he was suspended by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for not disclosing his prior arrest back in 2010. He was also hit with a $5,000 fine. The suspension lasted three months.

Now more than ever, Tarverdyan is being blasted by fans. Amanda Nunes destroyed Rousey in 48 seconds and it didn’t look like “Rowdy” made any improvements to her stand-up. Her lack of head movement, defense and awkward footwork were apparent.

Browne will be facing Derrick Lewis at UFC 208. The event will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 11.