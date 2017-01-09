Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson Set For UFC 209 Title Rematch

It looks like “Wonderboy” is getting his wish.

MMAJunkie’s John Morgan took to his Twitter account to reveal that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has informed him of a title fight at UFC 209. That bout will see welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley (16-3-1) defend his title against Stephen Thompson (13-1-1) in a rematch.

At UFC 205 in New York City, Woodley and Thompson went the distance in a war that earned both men a “Fight of the Night” bonus. “The Chosen One” dropped “Wonderboy” and even locked in a guillotine at one point. Thompson hung on and fought Woodley to a majority draw.

UFC 209 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4. A lightweight title eliminator between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is heavily rumored for the card. Heavyweights Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem had their bout announced for the event.