Report: UFC 207 Gate Expected to be ‘About $4.5 Million’

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports reporter Kevin Iole, the gate for Friday’s UFC 207 card will be about $4.5 million.

Per @danawhite, 400 tickets left for #UFC207 Friday. Gate looks about $4.5 million. Capacity is roughly 19,000 #RouseyNunes — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 28, 2016

The event features the return of Ronda Rousey, as she challenges Amanda Nunes for the female bantamweight title from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

While the card has a different fight night in Friday instead of Saturday, ticket sales remain high, according to Iole through UFC president Dana White.

The UFC has cut out much of the fight week extravaganza after reports that Ronda Rousey would not talk to media began circulating.