Report: UFC Losing Patience With Nicco Montano (UPDATE)

It looks like the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) patience for Nicco Montano is wearing thin.
Late last week it was reported that the UFC was looking to book Montano’s first title defense. The hope was to have Montano defend her women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. Apparently, there isn’t a lot of movement going on.
Ariel Helwani is now reporting that the UFC can’t get a commitment from Montano to compete on the UFC Calgary card in July. The UFC wants the fight to headline the event. You can peep Helwani’s tweet below:
UFC is losing patience with Nicco Montaño. As I reported last week, the plan was for her to defend the 125 title against Valentina Shevchenko in Calgary but they are having a hard time getting a commitment from her. While it’s not scrapped, they are now looking at other options.
Montano became the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion back in Oct. 2017. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision. The title bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
As good as the fight was, there is very much a “what have you done for me lately” stance among promoters and fans. Montano is no exception as fans have claimed she is afraid of Shevchenko. The 125-pound title holder responded to her critics by denying those claims.
It’s important to note that just a few days ago, Montano said she’s dealing with a chronic bacterial infection and that her immune system is weak:
I’ve been working on keeping an optimistic mindset through my chronic bacterial infection. It’s been keeping me out of the gym 2 weeks at a time. So I did blood work to make sure my system wasn’t crashing…and everything looked healthy, however my immune system is its own thang and is total crap right now, and has been for the whole year. It’s most likely due to a number of things, 4 weight cuts in 5 months is one. My birth control was another, so first thing I did was take out my implant. Second thing I’m going to do is remove my tonsils since my body randomly started rejecting them, however due to my immune system failing I currently have a respiratory infection and might not be able to undergo the surgery anytime soon. Since the beginning of the year I’ve been sick with streptococcus, flu, ear infections, sinus infections, and now this. All I want to do is train, that’s all I know! If you watched The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 or been around me in training, you know how hard I work, so being off the mats for weeks on end is not part of my regimen. I’m letting y’all know so I can stop getting asked when my next fight is. I clearly would love to get back in the octagon, but I’ve got to handle my battles one at a time.
After catching wind of Helwani’s report, Montano took to Instagram and had some choice words for Helwani:
This just in…. @arielhelwani is a huge waste of space. Everyone and their grandma knows about my condition. I’m 5days post tonsillectomy and adenoid removal surgery due to a bacterial infection that’s been inhibiting my practice all year. Soonest I can get back on the mats is 16 more days. The UFC not only knows about this but flew me out to Vegas themselves to get this surgery done ASAP so I can jump on getting a fight with Schevchenko lined up. If you’ve been a fan of mine then you know my mind set… no girl is anything I’m not. Who’s scared to fight? It’s what I do, it’s literally why I’m the anomaly here, because I was ranked #14 on the show and came out #1. It’s apparently in douchbag’s best interest to throw my name out to the wolves in order to stay relevant. I literally haven’t spoken a word in 5 days due to my condition and Mr. Poor Excuse of a Man has not only brought it upon himself to be the leader of idiot fans who don’t know the difference between MMA and UFC but also has the balls the size of a baby rat to say I’m scared while key board warrior over here is more than likely to eat a fat man’s ass than get in the octagon with HIS 125lbs Champ… 🎤 drop. …….. lesson of the day, don’t believe everything you read, idiots run their mouths. Ps, @arielhelwani you suck at your job, I heard the UFC is looking for a better journalist who is actually knowledgeable #ufc #mma #wmma #yourstruly #fanboy #getoutofthekitchenifyoucantstandtheheat
UFC Calgary is set to take place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28. This will be a UFC on FOX card. In the expected co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will look to get back in the win column against Jeremy Stephens.
Also set for the card is a flyweight clash between Matheus Nicolau and Dustin Ortiz. Light heavyweights Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Ion Cutelaba are also set to mix it up. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on UFC Calgary as they become available.
NOTE: Story updated to include Montano’s response to Helwani’s report