Report: UFC Releases Four Brazilian Fighters Including Hacran Dias

It appears four Brazilian fighters have been cut from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Combate sent on a report claiming that Hacran Dias, Adriano Martins, Henrique da Silva, and Carlos Felipe have been released. Dias leaves the UFC on a three-fight skid. He is a training partner and close friend of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Martins has been defeated in his last two bouts. In his last outing, he was knocked out by Kajan Johnson. Martins hasn’t had a victory since Oct. 2015.

As for da Silva, he is 0-4 in his last four bouts. It’s a disappointing end for his UFC run, as da Silva began his professional mixed martial arts career with a perfect 12-0 record. He’s been finished in three of his last four bouts.

Felipe didn’t even get a chance to debut inside the Octagon. Despite a perfect record of 8-0, Felipe sealed his fate when he was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He was handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for stanozolol.