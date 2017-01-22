Report: UFC Signs Canadian Featherweight Prospect Gavin Tucker

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is always on the hunt for fresh talent. It appears a Canadian prospect in the 145-pound division will be stepping inside the Octagon in the near future. Olimpo MMA reports that featherweight Gavin Tucker has signed with the UFC.

Tucker has amassed a 9-0 record on the regional circuit. He has mostly competed for Extreme Cage Combat (ECC). He has only gone the distance once in his professional career. “Guv’nor” has four knockouts and four submissions.

It’s a long time coming for Tucker, who had asked for this opportunity years prior. He took to Twitter to express his disappointment in being left off the UFC Halifax card in 2014. Tucker didn’t have a fight that year.

He only fought once in 2015 and once last year. At ECC 22, Tucker earned a second round TKO win over David Harris. He returned to action at ECC 25, knocking out Chris Coggins with a head kick in 37 seconds. It was the fastest victory in “Guv’nor’s” career.

There’s no word on who Tucker’s opponent will be or when he will make his debut.