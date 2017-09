Hold the phone on Andrea Lee competing at UFC 216.

According to MMA Fighting, USADA will not allow Lee to fight on short notice because of a previous failed drug test. USADA requires fighters have six months of testing results before being cleared.

Lee (8-2), the reigning Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion, was scheduled to meet Kalindra Faria on October 7 from Las Vegas.

In 2016, Lee tested positive for diuretics and was suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission.