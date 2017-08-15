Reports Claim Anthony Pettis Will Fight Dustin Poirier in November

Duke Roufus has claimed that his pupil, Anthony Pettis, will face Dustin Poirier at UFC Fight Night Norfolk

It appears that Pettis may have got his wish.

Poirier had expressed his desire to face the former UFC lightweight champion in an interview with BJ Penn recently:

“You know I was hoping for a top-five opponent,” Poirier said. “But if I can’t get that, then Anthony Pettis is a former champion in both WEC and UFC. The guy is a big name in the sport, so that would be a good fight as well.”

Another great fight for @showtimepettis #anthonypettis vs the always dangerous #dustinpoirier

While Pettis is coming off a win over Jim Miller at UFC 213 in June, Poirer’s last trip to teh octagon ended in a frustrating No Contest at UFC 211.