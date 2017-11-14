Rumor: Tyron Woodley to Defend UFC Title vs. Nate Diaz

Take it as Tuesday’s MMA social media hot-button topic, but more and more rumors are coming out regarding Tyron Woodley’s next title defense.

And it isn’t against Colby Covington.

Several notable people who cover MMA are saying they believe Nate Diaz will challenge Woodley for the welterweight title this December at UFC 219. Woodley himself has been hinting at a return to action to close out the year.

It had been stated earlier this year by UFC president Dana White that the winner of Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos would challenge Woodley next. Those two, though, have yet to have their fight.

Woodley (18-3-1) is coming off a July decision win over Demian Maia in defense of his belt to go with a March victory vs. Stephen Thompson. He won the title when he knocked out Lawler in 2016.

Diaz (19-11) lost to Conor McGregor last year and has not fought since.

I’m told that Nate Diaz is currently finalizing the deals for his next fight. I was not given the opponent but was told “Nate’s supporters will love this matchup”. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) November 14, 2017

For those asking, I can only assume Nate’s fight will be at #UFC219. All signs point to December 30 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) November 14, 2017

I have a strong feeling this rumored big #UFC219 announcement will be Woodley vs Nate Diaz. UFC wants to put a guy in with Woodley who is not afraid to engage and go after him after two very lackluster back-to-back fights for Woodley. #UFC #MMA — Jay Russell 🥋🏀🏒 (@JRussellSports) November 15, 2017