Tito Ortiz Takes to Twitter in Response to Chael Sonnen’s ‘Verbal Tap’ Claims

Following provocative comments made by Chael Sonnen on the recent episode of You’re Welcome! Tito Ortiz has a message for his former opponent

Sonnen is a man known for his infamous tongue. According to the former UFC middleweight, there is a story that only Tito Ortiz and himself are aware of: Ortiz “verbally tapped” prior to submitting the Ohio native in their controversial fight at Bellator 170.

Ortiz’s insistence on offering his services to replace the injured Matt Mitrione following his exit from the main event due to kidney stone problems has prompted Sonnen to disclose this information. The “American Gangster” appears to be pushing for Ortiz to come out of retirement for a rematch in the cage, in a fight which he is certain he will win this time around:

“WE ARE ONE APIECE. I NEVER GOT GOING. THAT GUY IS EASY WORK FOR ME. I WOULD PUT THAT GUY AWAY IN LESS THAN TWO MINUTES. IT WOULD BE A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT FIGHT. IT BOTHERS ME. IT BOTHERS ME TO COME OUT HERE AND SAY THAT I’D CLEAN A GUY UP IN TWO MINUTES THAT JUST TAPPED ME OUT. I REALIZE HOW INSANE THAT SOUNDS BUT THE GUY WAS GONE.”

Ortiz has responded in turn to Sonnen, with comments which are more than likely intended to fan the flames between both men:

Few things are certainties in this world, but a Chael Sonnen response to being referred to as a “bitch” can be counted among one…