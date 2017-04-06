Return of “Lookin’ for a Fight” With Dana White This Saturday

Episode two of the second season for “Lookin’ for a Fight” with UFC president Dana White will debut on UFC Fight Pass this weekend after UFC 210 takes place.

The series will also be posted on YouTube and MMANews.com will have a replay of it once there, as well.

On this episode, White, Matt Serra and Din Thomas head to South Dakota to take part in the special motorcycle rally known as Sturgis. There, the trio visit Mount Rushmore and get a front row seat for The Wall of Death.

After that, it is on to Atlantic City to scout local MMA talent.