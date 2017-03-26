Reza Madadi Eyeing Retirement Fight in Stockholm

The end appears to be near for Reza Madadi’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

With 19 professional MMA bouts and a record of 14-5, Madadi’s run as a fighter is nothing to sneeze at. He has competed against the likes of Michael Johnson, Norman Parke, and Joseph Duffy. He has also won gold in X-Fight FC and Superior Challenge.

“Mad Dog” will be 39 years old in June and wants to have one last fight before his birthday. Madadi is Iranian-Swedish and he would like nothing more than to end his professional MMA career at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) event in Stockholm on May 28.

Madadi took to Instagram to express his desire to have his retirement fight on that card: