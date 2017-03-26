Reza Madadi Eyeing Retirement Fight in Stockholm

The end appears to be near for Reza Madadi’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
With 19 professional MMA bouts and a record of 14-5, Madadi’s run as a fighter is nothing to sneeze at. He has competed against the likes of Michael Johnson, Norman Parke, and Joseph Duffy. He has also won gold in X-Fight FC and Superior Challenge.
“Mad Dog” will be 39 years old in June and wants to have one last fight before his birthday. Madadi is Iranian-Swedish and he would like nothing more than to end his professional MMA career at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) event in Stockholm on May 28.
Madadi took to Instagram to express his desire to have his retirement fight on that card:
“What an experience, so many feelings it is hard to put in writing. Firstly I want to thank my opponent Joe Duffy, not only an amazing fighter but also a real sportsman and gentleman. Our sport needs more fighters like him. I would also like to thank my team at All Stars Gym and No18 gym. All my training partners, my sponsors, my corner coaches Selman Berisha, David Bielkheden, Andreas Michael, Boris Kuzmic, Mattias Ewald and of course my amazing family. They are all part of the team and the reason I can compete in the best league in the world called UFC. As all of you know we are not getting younger for every day that goes by. I have been in this sport for more than 10 years and have been lucky to compete against the best fighters in the world. Every good story has an end and I have a wish; that is to fight my last fight and 20th MMA fight at UFC Sweden in my hometown, Stockholm and in front of my home crowd. May 28th, beautiful weather in Sweden, sold out arena, who is up for a battle?”