Ricardo Abreu Handed Four-Year Suspension For Second USADA Violation

Ricardo Abreu’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career has ended with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) hitting the final nail in the coffin.

Back in February, USADA notified Abreu of his second violation of the anti-doping policy. “Demente” has a professional MMA record of 5-1 and went 1-1 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Today (May 5), USADA announced that Abreu has been handed a four-year suspension:

“Abreu, 33, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone (19-NA), the main urinary metabolite of nandrolone (19-nortestosterone) and other 19-norsteroids, above the decision limit of 3.4 ng/mL following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on December 21, 2016. In accordance with standard practice, the exogenous, or non-natural, origin of the 19-NA was further confirmed by sophisticated carbon isotope-ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analysis, which can reveal the presence of synthetic anabolic agents. In this case, the GC/C/IRMS analysis result was consistent with the exogenous origin of 19-NA. Anabolic Agents, including 19-NA, are non-Specified Substances prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List.”

Since Abreu has retired, his suspension period has been halted and will only start up again if he officially comes out of retirement.

“Following notice of his positive test on February 1, 2017, Abreu formally notified UFC and USADA of his retirement from competition. Due to his retirement, Abreu’s four-year period of ineligibility, which was imposed on May 4, 2017, has been tolled and will resume only if he officially notifies UFC and USADA of his return from retirement.”