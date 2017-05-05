Ricardo Abreu Handed Four-Year Suspension For Second USADA Violation

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ricardo Abreu
Image Credit: Luiz Pires Diaz/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ricardo Abreu’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career has ended with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) hitting the final nail in the coffin.

Back in February, USADA notified Abreu of his second violation of the anti-doping policy. “Demente” has a professional MMA record of 5-1 and went 1-1 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Today (May 5), USADA announced that Abreu has been handed a four-year suspension:

“Abreu, 33, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone (19-NA), the main urinary metabolite of nandrolone (19-nortestosterone) and other 19-norsteroids, above the decision limit of 3.4 ng/mL following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on December 21, 2016. In accordance with standard practice, the exogenous, or non-natural, origin of the 19-NA was further confirmed by sophisticated carbon isotope-ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analysis, which can reveal the presence of synthetic anabolic agents. In this case, the GC/C/IRMS analysis result was consistent with the exogenous origin of 19-NA. Anabolic Agents, including 19-NA, are non-Specified Substances prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List.”

Since Abreu has retired, his suspension period has been halted and will only start up again if he officially comes out of retirement.

“Following notice of his positive test on February 1, 2017, Abreu formally notified UFC and USADA of his retirement from competition. Due to his retirement, Abreu’s four-year period of ineligibility, which was imposed on May 4, 2017, has been tolled and will resume only if he officially notifies UFC and USADA of his return from retirement.”

Latest MMA News

Ricardo Abreu

Ricardo Abreu Handed Four-Year Suspension For Second USADA Violation

0
Ricardo Abreu's professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career has ended with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) hitting the final nail in the coffin. Back in...
video

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Card Secures Four Bouts

0
Four new bouts have been made official for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, including former Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill. Hill, who was also...
Georges St-Pierrevideo

GSP Says He’s Ready for Michael Bisping, After October

0
Former UFC welterweight champ Georges St. Pierre says he's ready for Michael Bisping. Just not any time soon. In a newly released video to...
Georges St-Pierre

Quote: ‘I Think Georges St-Pierre Will Shock The World’ in UFC Comeback

0
It's clear that Georges St-Pierre has his share of supporters. Later this year, St-Pierre will fight Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight...
Dana White

Dana White on Nate Diaz: ‘The Kid Isn’t in a Position For PPV Money’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White questions Nate Diaz's stock without his fierce rival. It's no secret that Diaz puts a lot of faith...
video

Former Ultimate Fighter: Brazil Competitor Arrested With Cocaine

0
Alexandre Ramos was arrested in Portugal for allegedly trying to enter an airport with four pounds of cocaine. Combate, one of the premier reporting sites...
video

UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Fight Card, Preview

0
While all attention remains on UFC 211 next weekend, that is not the only event taking place this month inside the Octagon. On May 28,...
video

Kelvin Gastelum Targets Anderson Silva Fight Once Again

0
Kelvin Gastelum still wants his shot at former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The question now is, does "The Spider?" Gastelum and Silva were once scheduled...
video

Justin Gaethje Calls Himself ‘Idiot’ for Wanting Edson Barboza

0
Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is someone you want to get yourself familiar with. Gaethje recently signed a contract with the...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Says Boxing Match With Anthony Joshua Would be ‘Sensational’

0
Junior dos Santos likes the idea of having a boxing match with current WBA, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Since talks of a...