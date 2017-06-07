Ricardo Lamas Believes He’s Two Wins Away From Title Shot

Ricardo Lamas hasn’t lost sight of the ultimate prize.

“The Bully” knows what it’s like to be at the top of the heap in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight division. Back in Feb. 2014, Lamas battled Jose Aldo for the 145-pound gold. He fell short by unanimous decision.

Fast forward to mid-2017 and Max Holloway is now the featherweight ruler. Lamas told Flo Combat that he feels he’s two wins away from another title opportunity:

“It didn’t really matter to me who won. I think I’m at least this next one and another win after that away from a title-shot.”

“The Bully” once fought Holloway and lost by unanimous decision. Lamas believes there are things he could’ve done better.

“I didn’t care who won that fight, and both guys are great fighters, but seeing Holloway win, man… Lamas begins, before trailing off for a moment with a shake of his head. He beat me in our fight, for sure. But I wasn’t dominated. There’s ways I could have fought better.”