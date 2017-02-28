Ricardo Lamas: ‘I Didn’t Grow up Dreaming of Becoming a Bellator MMA Fighter’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Ricardo Lamas
Image Credit: Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Via Getty Images

Ricardo Lamas wants to stick with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the rest of his career.

Lamas, who currently sits at the third spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings, has been eyeing a match-up with No. 2 ranked Frankie Edgar. The two agreed to a bout on social media earlier this month. Lamas told MMAJunkie.com that he’s just waiting to sign on the dotted line:

“He said he’s good to go middle of May, and I said I was down with that. Hopefully, Frankie’s a man of his word, and we’ll get this thing done. Hopefully, we get that done soon, and we book this fight.”

“The Bully” has been with the UFC since June 2011. Before that, he was signed with World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) before the promotion merged with the UFC. Lamas said his ultimate goal was to join the UFC and he can’t see himself with any other promotion at this point.

“For me, I’m a UFC company man. When I was a kid, I didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a Bellator MMA fighter. I wanted to be in the UFC. I’m here now. I want to retire here. I built my career in this company, and I want to be here until the end.”

