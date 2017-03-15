Ricardo Lamas on Chan Sung Jung: ‘He’s Not Gonna Tell me When to Fight Him’

If Ricardo Lamas is to fight Chan Sung Jung, he wants to do so on his terms.

“The Bully” was trying to get a fight going with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar. The two agreed to a May bout over social media. The UFC had other ideas as “The Answer” was booked to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211.

While Lamas missed out on a bout with Edgar, there is another featherweight who wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with him. Recently, Jung’s manager said the “Korean Zombie” has his sights set on Lamas.

BJPenn.com reached out to Lamas for a response. “The Bully” wasn’t too keen on fighting after May or June. If he’s going to face Jung, he won’t be waiting around long:

“Be careful what you ask for. He’s not gonna tell me when to fight him. If he wants this fight, then he can step up and fight me in May or June. I’m not waiting till august or September to fight again.”

In his last four outings, Lamas has gone 2-2. He had a comeback victory over Charles Oliveira after being controlled throughout the opening frame. “The Bully” nabbed a second-round submission win.