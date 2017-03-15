Ricardo Lamas on Chan Sung Jung: ‘He’s Not Gonna Tell me When to Fight Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ricardo Lamas
Image Credit: Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Via Getty Images

If Ricardo Lamas is to fight Chan Sung Jung, he wants to do so on his terms.

“The Bully” was trying to get a fight going with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar. The two agreed to a May bout over social media. The UFC had other ideas as “The Answer” was booked to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211.

While Lamas missed out on a bout with Edgar, there is another featherweight who wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with him. Recently, Jung’s manager said the “Korean Zombie” has his sights set on Lamas.

BJPenn.com reached out to Lamas for a response. “The Bully” wasn’t too keen on fighting after May or June. If he’s going to face Jung, he won’t be waiting around long:

“Be careful what you ask for. He’s not gonna tell me when to fight him. If he wants this fight, then he can step up and fight me in May or June. I’m not waiting till august or September to fight again.”

In his last four outings, Lamas has gone 2-2. He had a comeback victory over Charles Oliveira after being controlled throughout the opening frame. “The Bully” nabbed a second-round submission win.

LATEST NEWS

Ray Borg

Ray Borg Felt His Fight With Jussier Formiga ‘Sucked’

0
Ray Borg surprisingly didn't feel his bout with Jussier Formiga was exciting when it was over. Borg took on Formiga at this past Saturday night's...
Ricardo Lamas

Ricardo Lamas on Chan Sung Jung: ‘He’s Not Gonna Tell me When to Fight...

0
If Ricardo Lamas is to fight Chan Sung Jung, he wants to do so on his terms. "The Bully" was trying to get a fight...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa on Tony Ferguson Brushing Him Off: ‘It’s Kind of Hypocritical’

0
Michael Chiesa isn't appreciative of Tony Ferguson's rejection. Recently, Chiesa put his name on the list of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweights willing to engage...
Bellator 175

Two Bouts Added to Bellator 175 Main Card in Rosemont

0
The main card for Bellator 175 got a bit beefier. Bellator sent out a press release today (March 15) to announce the addition of a...
Bethe Correia

Bethe Correia: ‘I Didn’t Know How Ronda Rousey Would Return’

1
Bethe Correia doesn't believe Ronda Rousey will return to active competition. Correia and Rousey are no stranger to one another. In the buildup to their...