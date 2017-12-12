Ricardo Lamas on Lost Jose Aldo Rematch: ‘It’s Part of This Game’

Ricardo Lamas isn’t crying over losing a rematch with Jose Aldo.

This Saturday night (Dec. 16), Lamas is set to take on Josh Emmett at UFC on FOX 26. The action will take place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada.

Lamas was going to get a rematch with Aldo, but it wasn’t meant to be. Aldo was put on the UFC 218 card to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight gold. Holloway ended up winning the bout via third-round TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Lamas said he isn’t dwelling on the lost rematch:

“It’s a part of this game. The fight game is very unpredictable, so you’ve got to roll with the punches. You have no other choice. I can’t just sit here and throw a tantrum like a little kid. I’ve just got to suck it up and keep doing what I’ve been doing, which is finishing fights.”