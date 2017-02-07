Ricardo Lamas on Potential Frankie Edgar Fight: ‘Let’s Make it Happen’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: Getty Images

Frankie Edgar may have his first dance partner of 2017 lined up.

Ricardo Lamas is coming off a stellar comeback win over Charles Oliveira. Coming into the fight, Oliveira missed weight by nearly 10 pounds. The early advantage went to “do Bronx” and it looked as if he’d be able to finish it in the first round. Lamas survived and submitted Oliveira in the second stanza.

It was a big win for Lamas, who was coming off a unanimous decision loss to current interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder Max Holloway. He was also able to avoid a second straight loss, something he’s never experienced in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“The Bully” has gone 2-2 in his last four fights and is ready to step back inside the Octagon. Lamas sits at No. 3 in the UFC’s featherweight rankings. Ahead of him is Edgar at No. 2.

Not long ago, “The Answer” was asked who he’d like to fight next. While Edgar didn’t exactly call anyone out, he did say that Lamas “makes sense” for his next fight. Lamas is the only fighter in the top five UFC featherweight rankings who Edgar has never competed against.

Lamas took to his Twitter account to express interest in the match-up. Check out his response below:

Edgar is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Stephens at the historic UFC 205 event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Answer” was coming off a clear decision loss to Jose Aldo in an interim featherweight title bout back in July 2016. That defeat snapped his five-fight winning streak.

During his recent streak, Edgar nabbed a “Fight of the Night” bonus and two “Performance of the night” bonuses. In his career he has nabbed 10 official bonuses for his performances inside the Octagon. He’s also a former UFC lightweight champion.

