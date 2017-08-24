Ricardo Lamas Taking a Wait & See Approach For His Next Fight

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Ricardo Lamas
Ricardo Lamas is waiting for the featherweight division to clear up a bit.

Lamas is coming off a stellar performance against Jason Knight on the UFC 214 preliminary card. “The Bully” wasted little time reminding people why he’s the third ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Lamas talk about what the future may hold:

“I haven’t heard anything yet. I think they might be waiting. There are some big fights coming up in the featherweight division. (Gilbert) Melendez is coming down. He’s a big name. We’ll see how he does against Jeremy Stephens. And then obviously if the (Max) Holloway vs. (Frankie) Edgar fight gets booked – I don’t know, man. We’ll see.”

