Ricardo Lamas Talks Being Underdog Throughout His Career

Ricardo Lamas is well aware that people constantly doubt him.

Lamas is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Jason Knight at UFC 214. It was “The Bully’s” second straight victory. He’ll maintain his hold on the third spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Lamas admitted being away from his family during training camp was rough (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was a really long, hard camp, being away from my family and everything. I got pretty depressed there. Right now, I just want to concentrate (on them) and spend time with them. I’ve done it twice now. In my first camp, I missed my son’s first steps – I was in Florida. The second one, I left early and came back for like a week for my son’s second birthday and had to go back again. It’s tough. I need that release from my family after being at the gym. Going back to an empty apartment was just depressing.”

As far as his underdog status goes, Lamas wants to keep proving people wrong.

“(I’m like) Rodney Dangerfield, man: I get no respect. I didn’t know I was the underdog. I’m used to it. Keep betting against me. I think if I just keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll eventually get back up there no matter who has the belt.”