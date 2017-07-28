Ricardo Lamas Wants to Avoid ‘Tricky’ Submissions From Jason Knight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Ricardo Lamas
Image Credit: Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Via Getty Images

Ricardo Lamas is preparing for a hungry Jason Knight tomorrow (July 29).

Lamas and Knight are set to engage in a featherweight contest on the FXX preliminary portion of UFC 214. This will be the most high-profile bout of Knight’s career. Lamas is the third ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight.

Speaking to BT Sport, “The Bully” said he isn’t one to follow a game plan before his fights. Tomorrow night will be no exception:

“I don’t really enter into fights with game plans. Like I’m gonna do this, this, this and this. I know what he’s capable of, I know what I’m capable of. I’m gonna go out there and throw everything I’ve got at him.”

“The Bully” has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. Those two losses were to Chad Mendes and current 145-pound champion Max Holloway. Outside of those two and Jose Aldo, Lamas has ended his UFC fights in victory.

So what may Knight bring to the table that shouldn’t be taken lightly? “The Bully” explained.

“He’s very tricky on the ground, very flexible. He does a lot of rubber guard stuff that’s kind of tricky and little submissions from here and there that you don’t really notice until it can be too late. So I gotta be mindful of that and be careful when I’m on top of him.”

Latest MMA News

Ricardo Lamas

Ricardo Lamas Wants to Avoid ‘Tricky’ Submissions From Jason Knight

0
Ricardo Lamas is preparing for a hungry Jason Knight tomorrow (July 29). Lamas and Knight are set to engage in a featherweight contest on the...
Kailin Curranvideo

Kailin Curran: ‘My Approach is to go Out There & Scrap’ at UFC 214

0
Kailin Curran is ready to roll tomorrow night (July 29). Curran meets Aleksandra Albu inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The strawweight clash will be...
UFC 214 Embeddedvideo

UFC 214 Embedded (Ep. 5): Pre-Fight Presser & Open Workouts

0
The fifth episode of UFC 214 Embedded has been released. The video begins with Jon Jones making his way to the UFC 214 pre-fight press...

Mayweather’s Ex Claims Conor McGregor Took Advantage of Domestic Violence Incident

1
Mayweather was jailed in 2010 for domestic battery following an assault on Josie Harris, who released a statement accusing Conor McGregor of making light...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Questions Demian Maia’s Approach to UFC 214 Bout

1
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes that Demian Maia may need a rethink ahead of Saturday's 170-pound title clash Woodley, in typically confident fashion, believes that...
Load more