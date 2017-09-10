Rick Glenn on Fight With Tucker: ‘It Definitely Should Have Been Stopped’

Rick Glenn believes his bout with Gavin Tucker shouldn’t have gone the distance.

Glenn and Tucker did battle last night (Sept. 9) inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The bout took place on the UFC 215 prelims. Glenn turned in a dominant performance.

The bout was so one-sided, that many felt the bout should’ve been stopped. Tucker was getting bloodied and battered and looked to be done in the third round. The fight went the distance anyway.

After the fight, Glenn said he wishes the fight was stopped (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Midway through the fight, definitely in the third round, I looked up to the ref and asked him, ‘Hey, you know, stop the fight?’ But (Tucker) would move just enough. But he was taking some unnecessary damage, I thought. It’s too bad. We’re in the hurting business, but I don’t want to see anyone getting hurt unnecessarily. It definitely should have been stopped.”