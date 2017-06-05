Ricky Hatton: ‘Conor McGregor’s Not Going to Hit Floyd Mayweather’

Former boxing champion Ricky Hatton isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a shot in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Hatton knows all about facing Mayweather. He fought “Money” back in Dec. 2007. Mayweather starched him and earned a 10th round TKO victory. Speaking with ESPN, Hatton said “Notorious” will have a tough time hitting Mayweather:

“I couldn’t hit him. Oscar [De La Hoya] couldn’t hit him. Canelo [Alvarez] couldn’t hit him. Conor’s not going to hit him. If he’s the UFC’s biggest name and he doesn’t lay a glove on Floyd — which no disrespect, I could actually see that happen — I think there is only one organisation that is going to come off worse or one sport.”

Hatton admitted that he is entertained by McGregor and hopes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder doesn’t get embarrassed. He also believes the UFC could be embarrassed.

“I am a boxer but I am fan of UFC. But if he is UFC’s biggest name and what I think happens in the fight, happens in the fight, it could be a bit embarrassing and I wouldn’t like to see that happen to Conor, because I love him to bits. I think he is good for sports, good for entertainment.”