Joe Riggs: Former UFC Fighter is New Bareknuckle Boxing Champion

Riggs is victorious in the Bare Knuckle Boxing championship in London, England.

The American welterweight beat Wales’ Christian “Fat Boy” Evans to take the title in the English capital.

Riggs’ last fight for the UFC came in early 2016, on the UFC Fight Night: Cowboy versus Cowboy card. Chris Camozzi hammered “Diesel” towards a first round stoppage in that fight, which led to a release from the promotion not long afterwards. The 47-17-1 veteran’s UFC career saw him defeat big names, such as Nick Diaz and Chris Lyttle, but three losses in his last four fights signalled his exit from the franchise.

However, his career has taken an interesting trajectory from then. A win over Cody McKenzie at Z Promotions: Fight Night Medicine Hat 2 sees him win the bare-knuckle boxing championship. Riggs stated that the fight will be available to watch on Netflix: