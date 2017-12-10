Rising Prospect Eryk Anders Wants Former Champion Lyoto Machida Next

Eryk Anders has transitioned nicely from a career in college football to regional MMA to the UFC, securing his second Octagon victory at UFC Fight Night 123 Saturday night.

Now, Anders wants to test his skills against a former UFC champion, calling out Lyoto Machida after his victory vs. Markus Perez Saturday night – and he wants to do so in Machida’s native home of Brazil.

“He has a very similar style to Markus’,” Anders said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the comments). “(He’s) probably a little bit more precise with the strikes. Obviously, much more experienced. A former titleholder. I love the hostile environment. There’s no more hostile place on Earth, I feel like, than in the cage, in a ring, with a Brazilian in Brazil.”

The UFC is set to head to Belem in February, a spot “The Dragon” has called his own home. Machida is coming off losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero and Derek Brunson.

Anders is now 10-0 in his career and has scored wins over Perez and Rafael Natal since signing with the UFC.

“I’m well-prepared, well-conditioned and well-coached,” Anders said. “So, no matter where the fight takes place, whether I’m on my back as I was in the first round – he had that thing, I think it was the D’Arce or the Anaconda, sunk in a little bit. I was able to fight out of it.