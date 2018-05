Rizin FF 10: Horiguchi vs. McCall Results From Fukuoka, Japan

This weekend, the Rizin FF 10 event was held at the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan.

The headline bout saw Kyoji Horiguchi knock out Ian McCall in just nine seconds with a tight left hook. The card also featured Daron Cruickshank, who knocked out Koshi Matsumoto via head kick knockout in the first round.

Check out complete Rizin FF 10 results from Fukuoka, Japan below.

Rizin FF 10 Results

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Ian McCall via KO (punch) at :09 of R1

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Yusaku Nakamura via TKO in R2 (kickboxing rules)

Kanna Asakura def. Melissa Sophia Karagianis via unanimous decision

Yusuke Yachi def. Diego Nunes via split decision

Daron Cruickshank def. Koshi Matsumoto via KO (head kick) in R1

Issei Ishii def. Daishin Sakai via unanimous decision (kickboxing rules)

Kai Asakura def. Manel Kape via split decision

Ayaka Hamasaki def. Alyssa Garcia via unanimous decision

Ante Delija def. Ricardo Prasel via unanimous decision

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Andrey Kovalev via split decision

Kanako Murata def. Lanchana Green via submission (anaconda choke) in R1

Tomohiro Kitai and Darvish Kurogi fight to split draw (kickboxing rules)

