RIZIN FF 5 Results: Mauro Ranallo Returns, UFC Fighters Score Victories

Dana Becker
Mauro Ranallo returned to announcing earlier this morning, calling the action at RIZIN FF 5 with long-time partner Bas Rutten.

The event took place from Yokohama, Japan and the Yokohama Arena, featuring several former UFC fighters in action.

Ranallo, who has been in the news over his removal from calling WWE events, was active on Twitter following his return to the booth.

In the main event, Tatsuya Kawajiri earned himself a decision victory over Anthony Birchak, while Kyoji Horiguchi did the same vs. Yuki Motoya.

It wasn’t all fun and games for ex-UFC fighters in Japan, though, as Daron Cruickshank suffered a nasty knockout loss to Yusuke Yachi.

Tatsuya Kawajiri def. Anthony Birchak via unanimous decision
Amir Aliakbari def. Geronimo dos Santos via TKO (strikes) at 3:34 of Round 1
Kyoji Horiguchi def. Yuki Motoya via unanimous decision
Rena Kubota def. Dora Perjes via TKO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 1
Tenshin Nasukawa def. Francesco Ghigliotti via TKO (strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1
Satoshi Ishii def. Heath Herring via unanimous decision
Reina Miura def. Jazzy Gabert via submission (armbar) at 4:45 of Round 2
Yusuke Yachi def Daron Cruickshank via KO (strike) at 5:12 of Round 1
Saori Ishioka def. Bestare Kicaj via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:11 of Round 1
Kanna Asakura def. Aleksandra Toncheva via unanimous decision
Seiichiro Ito def. Kizaemon Saiga via unanimous decision

