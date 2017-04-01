RIZIN FF 5 to Stream Live on FITE TV in U.S.

Fans of international MMA will get the chance to see RIZIN, as the promotion has announced plans to stream RIZIN FF 5 on FITE TV.

The card will take place April 16 from the Yokohama Arena in Japan and begin in the U.S. at 2 a.m. ET.

In the main event, former UFC fighter Anthony Birchak takes on Tatsuya Kawajiri. Also, Kyoji Horiguchi fights for the first time since signing with RIZIN when he meets Yuki Motoya.

“I hope fans across the globe can experience Japanese MMA first-hand from women’s fights to the fast and technical flyweight fights and world-class heavyweights battling one another, along with the overall spectacle atmosphere we deliver,” RIZIN FF Chairman Nobuyuki Sakakibara said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quote).