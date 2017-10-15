Rizin FF 7 Results: Tatsuya Kawajiri Stopped With Knee

Former UFC fighter Tatsuya Kawajiri was no match for unbeaten Gabriel Oliveira at Rizin FF Sunday morning, suffering a loss in his home country.
Kawajiri was caught with a left knee that landed cleanly, ending the night for the 36-win veteran.
In the main event, Rena Kubota knocked out Andy Nguyen in the first round with a shot to the body, advancing in the women’s super atomweight tournament.
Below are complete results from the event, which took place from the Marine Messe Fukuota in Fukoda, Japan.
• Rena Kubota def. Andy Nguyen via knockout (body punch) – Round 1, 3:23 – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round
• Tenshin Nasukawa def. Yamato Fujita via unanimous decision
• Akiyo Nishiura def. Andy Souwer via unanimous decision
• Reina Miura def. Crystal Stokes via unanimous decision
• Gabriel Oliveira def. Tatsuya Kawajiri via knockout (knee) – Round 2, 1:00 – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)
• Shintaro Ishiwatari def. Akhmed Musakaev via unanimous decision – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)
• Kevin Petshi def. Jae Hoon Moon via split decision – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)
• Manel Kape def. Erson Yamamoto via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 1:11 – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)
• Roque Martinez def. Jerome Le Banner via submission (scarf hold) – Round 1, 2:10
• Maria Oliveira def. Alyssa Garcia via unanimous decision – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round
• Kanna Asakura def. Sylwia Juskiewicz via unanimous decision – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round
• Irene Rivera def. Miyu Yamamoto via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 2:25 – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round