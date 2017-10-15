Rizin FF 7 Results: Tatsuya Kawajiri Stopped With Knee

Former UFC fighter Tatsuya Kawajiri was no match for unbeaten Gabriel Oliveira at Rizin FF Sunday morning, suffering a loss in his home country.

Kawajiri was caught with a left knee that landed cleanly, ending the night for the 36-win veteran.

In the main event, Rena Kubota knocked out Andy Nguyen in the first round with a shot to the body, advancing in the women’s super atomweight tournament.

Below are complete results from the event, which took place from the Marine Messe Fukuota in Fukoda, Japan.

• Rena Kubota def. Andy Nguyen via knockout (body punch) – Round 1, 3:23 – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round

• Tenshin Nasukawa def. Yamato Fujita via unanimous decision

• Akiyo Nishiura def. Andy Souwer via unanimous decision

• Reina Miura def. Crystal Stokes via unanimous decision

• Gabriel Oliveira def. Tatsuya Kawajiri via knockout (knee) – Round 2, 1:00 – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)

• Shintaro Ishiwatari def. Akhmed Musakaev via unanimous decision – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)

• Kevin Petshi def. Jae Hoon Moon via split decision – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)

• Manel Kape def. Erson Yamamoto via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 1:11 – bantamweight grand prix opening round (bracket B)

• Roque Martinez def. Jerome Le Banner via submission (scarf hold) – Round 1, 2:10

• Maria Oliveira def. Alyssa Garcia via unanimous decision – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round

• Kanna Asakura def. Sylwia Juskiewicz via unanimous decision – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round

• Irene Rivera def. Miyu Yamamoto via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 2:25 – women’s super atomweight grand prix opening round