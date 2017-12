Rizin FF 8: Kyoji Horiguchi Advances in Bantamweight Grand Prix

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi capped off Rizin FF 8 with a first round finish of Gabriel Oliveira Friday from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Horiguchi moves into the semifinals where he will meet Manel Kape, a surprise winner over Ian McCall. Kape earned a first round doctor’s stoppage over McCall, who was making his promotional debut.

The other side of the bantamweight grand prix will feature Shintaro Ishiwatari taking on Takafumi Otsuka. Ishiwatari defeated Kevin Petshi via knockout and Otsuka submitted Khalid Taha.

Jiri Prochazka, Cindy Dandois, Jae Hoon Moon and Kiichi Kunimoto were among the other winners on the card.

Complete results can be found below:

• Kyoji Horiguchi def. Gabriel Oliveira via TKO (strikes) in Round 1 of bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal (bracket A)

• Manel Kape def. Ian McCall via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in Round 1 of bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal (bracket A)

• Shintaro Ishiwatari def. Kevin Petshi via KO (strike) in Round 1 of bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal (bracket B)

• Takafumi Otsuka def. Khalid Taha via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 3 of bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal (bracket B)

• Jiri Prochazka def. Karl Albrektsson via TKO (strikes) in Round 1

• Cindy Dandois def. Reina Miura via split decision

• Jae Hoon Moon def. Anthony Birchak via split decision in bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal reserve bout

• Kai Asakura def. Kizaemon Saiga via TKO (strikes) in Round 2

• Kana Watanabe def. Shizuka Sugiyama via unanimous decision

• Kiichi Kunimoto def. Satoru Kitaoka via unanimous decision