Rizin FF: Japan’s April 16 Card Features Multiple Former UFC Fighters

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Rizin FF’s next event features a plethora of familiar names in the form of ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters for its April 16 show.

The exhibition takes place on April 16 at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, and is headlined by former Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight challenger Kyoji Horiguchi his opponent and Yuki Motoya This particular bout is scheduled to be contested at a 128-pound catch weight.

Former UFC fighters Anthony Birchak and Japanese MMA legend Tatsuya Kawajiri scrap it out at featherweight, while (another) UFC veteran Daron Cruickshank meets the Japanese fighter Yusuke Yachi in a lightweight contest. UFC fans who remember former heavyweight competitor, Heath Herring can watch him take it to Olympic gold medalist Satoshi Ishii, in a night which is dominated by fighters from the world’s premier MMA promotion.

Rizin FF will feature a number of competitive bouts, as listed below:

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuki Motoya
Anthony Birchak vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri
Daron Cruickshank vs. Yusuke Yachi
Heath Herring vs. Satoshi Ishii
Franchesco Ghigliotti vs. Tenshin Nasukawa
Kanna Asakura vs. Alexandra Toncheva
Saori Ishioka vs. Bestare Kicaj
Jazzy Garbert vs. Reina Miura
Rena Kubota vs. TBA

LATEST NEWS

Rizin FF: Japan’s April 16 Card Features Multiple Former UFC Fighters

0
Rizin FF’s next event features a plethora of familiar names in the form of ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters for its April 16 show. The...
video

Joseph Duffy Discusses Conor McGregor Rematch, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

0
Prior to his loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016, Joseph Duffy was the last man to defeat UFC lightweight champion,...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says he is Coming to Take Back His Division

2
UFC 205 saw Eddie Alvarez lose the lightweight championship to current champion Conor McGregor on Nov. 12, 2016. "The Notorious" somewhat surprisingly made easier work...

UFC Strawweight Angela Magana Has USADA Warning Rescinded

0
The UFC's anti-doping program under USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) has come with something of a learning curve for both fighters and the organization testing...
Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping Takes to Social Media to Give Injury Recovery Update

0
Michael Bisping took to Instagram to give fans an update following a minor procedure related to his recovery from a torn meniscus. The UFC middleweight...