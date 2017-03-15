Rizin FF: Japan’s April 16 Card Features Multiple Former UFC Fighters

Rizin FF’s next event features a plethora of familiar names in the form of ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters for its April 16 show.

The exhibition takes place on April 16 at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, and is headlined by former Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight challenger Kyoji Horiguchi his opponent and Yuki Motoya This particular bout is scheduled to be contested at a 128-pound catch weight.

Former UFC fighters Anthony Birchak and Japanese MMA legend Tatsuya Kawajiri scrap it out at featherweight, while (another) UFC veteran Daron Cruickshank meets the Japanese fighter Yusuke Yachi in a lightweight contest. UFC fans who remember former heavyweight competitor, Heath Herring can watch him take it to Olympic gold medalist Satoshi Ishii, in a night which is dominated by fighters from the world’s premier MMA promotion.

Rizin FF will feature a number of competitive bouts, as listed below:

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuki Motoya

Anthony Birchak vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri

Daron Cruickshank vs. Yusuke Yachi

Heath Herring vs. Satoshi Ishii

Franchesco Ghigliotti vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

Kanna Asakura vs. Alexandra Toncheva

Saori Ishioka vs. Bestare Kicaj

Jazzy Garbert vs. Reina Miura

Rena Kubota vs. TBA