Freddie Roach On Conor McGregor as a Boxer: ‘He Is Not That Good Of A Fighter’

Legendary Wild Card Gym trainer Freddie Roach believes that Conor McGregor lacks the tools necessary to trouble Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Roach, who trained McGregor’s fellow Dubliner Steve Collins in the 90’s as well as Floyd Mayweather nemesis Manny Pacquaio, had initially given the UFC lightweight champion a puncher’s chance. In an interview with MMAFighting in February, Roach claimed “one punch can change everything”:

“He is a pretty good striker. one punch can change everything; It’s the sport we’re in. I’m not gonna count him out, completely. I think Mayweather is the favourite, yes, but I wouldn’t count anyone out. Because he throws, he throws hard, and he’s not afraid to throw.”

It appears that the closer the fight gets to becoming a reality, the more boxer’s opinions on the bout gravitate in favor of Mayweather. Roach is no different, given comments, he made this week to FightHypeTV:

“Mayweather is not a risk-taker anymore and is not the most exciting guy in the world, but he is still a great boxer. And McGregor cannot beat guys like that, in my opinion.”

Roach insists he is a fan of McGregor as a personality and a spectacle, but cannot compete at the highest levels of boxing: