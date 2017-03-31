Rob Emerson on Raufeon Stots: ‘I’m Knocking Him Clean The F*ck Out’ (Exclusive)

Rob Emerson has no interest in mincing words.

The Victory FC bantamweight champion will defend his title against Raufeon Stots inside the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on April 14. The fight will serve as the main event of Victory FC 56.

Emerson took the time to speak with MMANews.com. “The Saint” talked about not taking the easy way out and fighting tough competition out the gate in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career:

“I didn’t take the coward’s way out. I took every fight that came to me, I didn’t say no. Maybe it was an ego thing or whatever, but I fought tough motherf*ckers in the very beginning. If you look back at my record and look at the guys I fought and the decisions I lost, they were all very close. My record very well could be 26-3. I really could have a 26-3 record like that, but I wasn’t ready mentally and even though I had the physical talents and the toughness, I lost these very close decisions that should’ve went my way. And when I look back and watch the footage and spar with these guys, there’s no reason why I should’ve lost to these guys.”

When asked about Stots, Emerson didn’t have too many kind things to say.

“I’m knocking this motherf*cker clean out. I’m knocking him clean the f*ck out, period. He’s not making it out of the second. He’s not making it out of the second round alive.”

Check out the full interview below: