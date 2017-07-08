Rob Font Chokes Out Douglas Silva de Andrade For Submission Win

To open up the main card of the UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV), we have bantamweight action between Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade. Here’s how it all went down:

Round 1:

Font pressures early and is able to get a takedown before dropping down a few short ground-and-pound shots. De Andrade pops back up but eats a good 1-2 from Font followed by a knee and eye poke. The ref calls for a brief pause. Silva lands a good right hand, however, Font continues to pressure and throw more shots. The round comes to an end with Font pulling guard on a guillotine attempt.

Round 2:

Font opens again with more pressure and is able to get in some good work inside the pocket. Font pressures De Andrade against the cage but he circles out as he eats a big jab. De Andrade lands a nice right hand but Font responds with a great counter combination. De Andrade throws a low kick but Font responds with a counter right hand. Font pressures De Andrade against the cage again and is unleashing some nasty shots. Font goes for a guillotine but gets slammed by De Andrade, however, Font keeps the guillotine locked and gets the tap.

Official Result: Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via R2 submission (guillotine, 4:36)