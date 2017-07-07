Rob Font: Douglas Silva de Andrade Has a Boxing Record

Rob Font isn’t impressed with Douglas Silva de Andrade’s 24-1 record.

Font will meet de Andrade tomorrow night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be part of the preliminary portion of UFC 213. It’ll air on UFC Fight Pass.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Font said he wasn’t in awe of de Andrade’s record:

“He has a boxing record. You don’t see records like that too often in MMA. … I’ve only watched his UFC fights. I don’t like to go back to the old ones. I really just watched his debut and the last one. I try not to watch too much video.”

As far as going all three rounds is concerned, Font wants none of it. In fact, he’s looking to have a short night that ends in a first-round knockout win.

“I’m trying to get rid of him in the first round. I want to get my hands on him. I’m thinking a straight right down the middle. Get off the to the side, hit him with the straight right and then see what happens from there. I’ll take anything I can get, but I want that right hand to the chin in the first round.”