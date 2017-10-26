Rob Font Knows He’s in For Rough Environment at UFC Fight Night 119

Rob Font understands the fight game.

This Saturday night, Font will step into hostile territory against Pedro Munhoz in his hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil at UFC Fight Night 119.

“It will be a big fight, it was a great match,” he said. “He is an exciting fighter and will be at home, in his city, with the crowd supporting him. The fans here are crazy, loud and they defend their fighters at any cost. This is my second time here, I love Brazil, I love the food and the culture.”

Font has won his last two, both via finish, submitting Douglas Silva de Andrade in July and Matt Schnell to close out 2016. He fought John Lineker in Brazil last year, losing a decision.

As for Munhoz, who enters with a four-fight win streak, Font knows that he is ““a very aggressive striker and has very strong jiu-jitsu, but he doesn’t try to go the ground at all costs. He forces you to take him down and submits you.”