Rob Font Says Pedro Munhoz Would be ‘Great Fight’ Next

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Rob Font
Image Credit: UFC/Getty Images

Rob Font already has an idea of who he’d like to face next.

Font emerged victorious this past Saturday night (July 8) at UFC 213. He submitted Douglas Silva de Andrade in the second round of their bout.

The bantamweight is just happy to actually have fought someone he was originally scheduled to face (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Every fight I’ve had since I got to the UFC, I’ve never fought my original opponent. So for me to go through the whole camp and actually fight the guy I was supposed to fight, it’s been huge.”

As far as his next opponent goes, Font is eyeing Pedro Munhoz.

“I think Pedro Munhoz would be a great fight for me. Anybody in the top 10, for sure. But I think Pedro would be a great name for me.”

