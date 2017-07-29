Robbie Lawler Defeats Donald Cerrone in Exciting Anaheim Scrap

Robbie Lawler (28-11, 1 NC) did enough to get past Donald Cerrone (32-9, 1 NC).

For the first time since July 2016, Lawler stepped inside the Octagon. His welterweight tilt with “Cowboy” served as the second bout on the UFC 214 main card. Both men were looking to rebound off losses.

Lawler wasted little time going after his opponent. He landed a series of knees on Cerrone and landed some short punches in the clinch. The left eye of “Cowboy” looked to have some swelling. “Ruthless” went to the clinch again. Cerrone connected with an elbow over the top. He landed a couple of knees to the body. Dueling chants from the crowd echoed throughout the Honda Center.

A knee to the jaw found the mark for Lawler. Cerrone scored a takedown. He passed and moved to side control. He quickly moved to the north-south position. A knee to the body was there for “Cowboy.” Lawler got back up. The round ended shortly after.

Two minutes into the second round, Cerrone faked a knee and put the pressure on. A leg kick was there for “Cowboy.” A left hand landed for Cerrone. A takedown attempt into a knee was there for Cerrone. Some swelling formed on the right side of Lawler’s head. Cerrone kept moving forward with strikes. The round ended with a straight right from Cerrone.

The final frame began and both men embraced. A head kick found the mark for Lawler. They tied up and a knee to the body was there for “Cowboy.” Lawler started to come on strong. The body kicks caught Cerrone’s attention. A left hand was there for “Ruthless.” They exchanged strikes afterwards. A knee from Cerrone was blocked. Lawler threw a combination. A left hook was there for Cerrone. “Ruthless” put the pressure and “Cowboy” fired away with him.

All three judges gave the nod to Lawler.

Final Result: Robbie Lawler def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)