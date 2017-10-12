Robbie Lawler Faces Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg

Former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos will square off against one another this December, the promotion announced on Thursday.

Lawler and dos Anjos will meet in a five-round welterweight main event on December 16 from the Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Canada at UFC on FOX 26. This marks the second time the Octagon has set up shop in Winnipeg and first since 2013 and UFC 161.

This past July, Lawler (28-11) returned for the first time since dropping the UFC welterweight title to Tyron Woodley in 2016 with a decision win over Donald Cerrone. He is now 6-1 over his last seven including wins vs. Carlos Condit, Rory MacDonald and Johny Hendricks.

Dos Anjos (27-9) is on a two-fight win streak, besting Neil Magny via submission and Tarec Saffiedine since moving up to welterweight after a run at lightweight that included a title-winning performance vs. Anthony Pettis. He also defended the title vs. Donald Cerrone.

Other bouts planned for the night include Glover Teixeira vs. Misha Cirkunov, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Jared Cannonier and Tim Elliott vs. Justin Scoggins.