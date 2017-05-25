Robbie Lawler: Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t Want to Fight Me

Robbie Lawler’s tear as UFC welterweight champion may be over, but he’s ready to get back into the Octagon and knock people out again.

Lawler’s last appearance inside the Octagon saw him suffer a brutal first round knockout loss to Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 201, where his five-fight win streak was snapped along with his reign as welterweight champion. After nearly a year away from fighting action Lawler is expected to take on Donald Cerrone at UFC 213 live on pay-per-view (PPV) on July 8th.

“Ruthless” was recently a guest on Brett Okamoto’s 5ive Rounds podcast to talk about his recent hiatus from fighting action after his knockout loss:

“I’m just looking to have a good time and win fights and knock people out,” said Lawler.

“That’s what I’ve been doing but I think I just wanted to hang out with my family a little bit more and spend some time with my son and do those types of things for a little bit. But you don’t really know with the UFC what you’re getting fight-wise. It seemed like when I first got back with the UFC it was just, ‘win fight, win fights and you get a title shot.’ So hopefully that’s still the case and we’ll see.”

Since Lawler’s departure, UFC champs have been itching to get in on the ‘money fights’ sweepstakes. Lawler was asked if he’d like to throw-down with former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre, who has since signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion after coming out of retirement, to which “Ruthless” responded that he doesn’t believe that would ever happen because “GSP” would probably much rather avoid the knockout artist:

“You never know what direction they’re going but first things first, I’ve got to win a fight and we’ll see after that.”

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think Georges is gonna pick the opponent that’s gonna be the best for him to get a victory and sell a lot of pay-per-views. I don’t think he wants to fight me. I have to win a couple fights and beat a couple people up first.”

