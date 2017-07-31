Robbie Lawler on Potential Title Shot: ‘I’m Not Too Worried About That’

Robbie Lawler isn’t too concerned about whether or not he’ll get the next welterweight title opportunity.

This past Saturday night (July 29), “Ruthless” took on Donald Cerrone inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout was part of UFC 214‘s main card. After three hard-fought rounds, Lawler earned the unanimous decision victory.

The win may have earned him a title shot as UFC President Dana White says Georges St-Pierre will be fighting Michael Bisping instead of 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley.

During the post-fight press conference, Lawler said he wasn’t dwelling on the potential title shot (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not too worried about that. I need to work on myself, get better and make sure I’m in better shape. If I’m in better shape and can get into people’s faces for 25 minutes, I think I could be the best in the world. I don’t really care what people say, or question or whatever. I look at myself in the mirror, and I try to get better. I feel I’m my own worst critic, and that’s all that matters.”

Lawler hadn’t fought since July 2016 before sharing the Octagon with Cerrone. That bout was a knockout loss at the hands of “The Chosen One.”