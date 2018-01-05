Robbie Lawler Suffered Torn ACL in Loss to Rafael dos Anjos

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler not only lost to Rafael dos Anjos, he suffered some pretty serious injuries.

UFC president Dana White, in an extended interview with Yahoo! Sports and Kevin Iole, stated that Lawler “blew his ACL and his meniscus” during the bout.

“The guy’s leg was destroyed,” White said. “Every other thing that’s in your knew, (he injured) in like the third round. (Lawler) wobbled over to the fence, laid against it and asked dos Anjos to come in.

“Robbie Lawler went to the fifth round.”

The 33-year-old will likely miss the majority of 2018 as he recovers from the injury that dropped his overall record to 28-12 with one no-contest.

Dos Anjos, upon hearing news of the injury, offered his well wishes for a speedy recovery.