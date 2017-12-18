Robert Follis’ Death Ruled Suicide by Nevada Coroner

The sudden and tragic passing of MMA coach Robert Follis has been ruled a suicide, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

Follis, 48 years old, died Friday.

The Clark County, Nevada Coroner declared his death a suicide, stating that Follis died from a gunshot wound to the head. The place of his death was the Nevada State Route 160.

Follis was a former coach at Xtreme Couture and helped found Team Quest.

Myra Fukuno, Follis’ girlfriend, posted a message on Facebook following his death asking for time for privacy.

“If you have a story about him or pictures you would like to share, please do so here so that all of us can may visit different parts of his life,” Fukuno wrote. “If you would like to share something more privately, I’ve set up an email address that some family members will be able to access. Stories, photos, etc are welcome. We may not be able to respond, but please know that we will sort through them as part of our healing process. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Memorial service information will follow at a later time.”