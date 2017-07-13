Robert Guerrero: ‘Most MMA Guys Have no Defense & no Movement’

Robert Guerrero has little to no faith in Conor McGregor’s chances against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather will collide inside a boxing ring on Aug. 26. The two are set to throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Guerrero knows what it’s like to be in the ring with “Money.” The two fought back in May 2013. Mayweather cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

“The Ghost” doesn’t believe McGregor stands much of a chance (via NY Post):

“Being in the ring with him and experiencing how fast he is and how he reacts, his footwork and movement are way too much for McGregor. McGregor is a tough guy, but most MMA guys have no defense and no movement. He’s at an amateur level in boxing. I just think Mayweather is way too much for him in the boxing ring. Floyd knows that, and I think McGregor knows that.”

He then said Mayweather constantly gets taken for granted as people limit their beliefs of his skillset.

“People think he’s just fast hands and fast feet, but his reactions are lightning speed. What happens is you get frustrated. You’re just about to hit him and he’s already hit you two or three times. McGregor can be faster than [Manny] Pacquiao, but it’s the reaction of Floyd and how he reacts that dictates the fight. People don’t understand that until you get into the ring. You can try to land a big shot and jump on him. But once you start that your game plan goes out the window. It’s truly an experience being in the ring with him.”