Robert Watley Defeats Thiago Moises to Capture LFA Lightweight Title

Robert Watley (8-1) is the new Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) lightweight champion with his decision win over Thiago Moises (9-2).

Watley fired off strikes and Moises went for a high kick. A leg kick was there for Watley. He got a clinch on Moises and landed a knee to the body. They tied up against the fence with the control going to Moises. He grabbed a hold of a leg. They separated briefly, but found themselves in the same situation.

A kick to the body was there for Watley. He pushed Moises against the fence, but was reversed. Moises landed an elbow on the break. The round ended shortly after.

About a minute and 15 seconds into the second round, time was called for a low blow to Moises. Time resumed quickly and a leg kick was there for Moises. Watley returned fire. Watley had a high kick blocked. The round ended with both men exchanging punches.

A high kick was throw by Watley early in the third round. The story of the third frame was Watley’s ability to put pressure on his opponent. Like in the second round, he used his right hand to engage in the clinch. A knee to the chin caused a cut on Moises. The round ended and Watley looked to be pulling away with the fight.

A body kick connected for Watley early in the fourth round. We were right back to the clinch position with Watley in control. Moises got in control and went for a leg lock. Watley got out and the fight resumed standing. The round ended with Watley in control in the clinch.

The final round was underway and Watley connected with a leg kick. He avoided a push kick. A right hand was there for Watley. Moises found his back against the cage, which had been the story of the fight. Moises went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it. Watley was right back to his clinch work and the fight ended shortly after.

All three judes scored the fight for Watley, who was crowned the new LFA lightweight champion.

Final Result: Robert Watley def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)