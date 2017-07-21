Robert Watley Defeats Thiago Moises to Capture LFA Lightweight Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Robert Watley
Image Credit: AXS TV

Robert Watley (8-1) is the new Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) lightweight champion with his decision win over Thiago Moises (9-2).

Watley fired off strikes and Moises went for a high kick. A leg kick was there for Watley. He got a clinch on Moises and landed a knee to the body. They tied up against the fence with the control going to Moises. He grabbed a hold of a leg. They separated briefly, but found themselves in the same situation.

A kick to the body was there for Watley. He pushed Moises against the fence, but was reversed. Moises landed an elbow on the break. The round ended shortly after.

About a minute and 15 seconds into the second round, time was called for a low blow to Moises. Time resumed quickly and a leg kick was there for Moises. Watley returned fire. Watley had a high kick blocked. The round ended with both men exchanging punches.

A high kick was throw by Watley early in the third round. The story of the third frame was Watley’s ability to put pressure on his opponent. Like in the second round, he used his right hand to engage in the clinch. A knee to the chin caused a cut on Moises. The round ended and Watley looked to be pulling away with the fight.

A body kick connected for Watley early in the fourth round. We were right back to the clinch position with Watley in control. Moises got in control and went for a leg lock. Watley got out and the fight resumed standing. The round ended with Watley in control in the clinch.

The final round was underway and Watley connected with a leg kick. He avoided a push kick. A right hand was there for Watley. Moises found his back against the cage, which had been the story of the fight. Moises went for a takedown, but couldn’t get it. Watley was right back to his clinch work and the fight ended shortly after.

All three judes scored the fight for Watley, who was crowned the new LFA lightweight champion.

Final Result: Robert Watley def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Latest MMA News

Robert Watley

Robert Watley Defeats Thiago Moises to Capture LFA Lightweight Title

0
Robert Watley (8-1) is the new Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) lightweight champion with his decision win over Thiago Moises (9-2). Watley fired off strikes and...
Brendan Loughnane

Brendan Loughnane Vents About Not Having Second Chance in UFC

0
Brendan Loughnane isn't happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn't given him a call. MMAFighting.com recently reached out to Loughnane, who is puzzled that...
Tony Gravely

Tony Gravely Wrestles & Controls Keith Richardson For LFA 17 Win

0
Tony Gravely's (10-4) wrestling was too much for Keith Richardson (17-9). A leg kick was there for Gravely early. He pushed his opponent against the...
Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens Dominates Hugo Prada in TKO Win at LFA 17

0
Mike Stevens (7-4) turned in a one-sided thrashing over Hugo Prada (7-2). Right away, Prada opened up with a leg kick that was checked. He...
Tebaris Gordon

Tebaris Gordon Blasts Chandler Cole in Heavyweight Scrap at LFA 17

0
Chandler Cole (2-1) couldn't overcome the hammerfists of Tebaris Gordon (2-0). Cole shot in early and Gordon dropped some punches while defending. Cole held his...
Load more